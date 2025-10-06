Bihar elections: Election Commission to announce poll dates at 4 pm

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly elections at a press conference scheduled for 4 pm on Monday. The term of the 243-member Bihar assembly is set to expire on November 22, 2025.

Political parties have urged the Election Commission to hold the elections after the Chhath festival, which takes place at the end of October, to boost voter turnout as many residents return home for the festivities. The 2020 assembly elections were conducted in three phases under COVID-19 restrictions.

The Election Commission is expected to consider these appeals when finalising the dates. The 2025 Bihar assembly elections come amid controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Opposition parties have raised questions about the timing and neutrality of the revision, alleging it may have favoured the ruling coalition.

Despite these concerns, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that the electoral roll in Bihar has been "purified" for the first time in over two decades, addressing duplication and inaccuracies. The revised list aims to improve transparency and accuracy in the elections.

“The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time. We congratulate the voters of India on a successful SIR process and appeal to all voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation,” said CEC Kumar on Sunday.

The Election Commission has implemented 17 new election reforms ahead of the Bihar polls, including webcasting at polling stations, coloured photographs on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and allowing voters to bring mobile phones up to the outer area of polling stations. These measures are expected to enhance the conduct of the elections and may serve as models for future electoral processes.

All 243 assembly seats, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 38 for Scheduled Castes, are expected to be contested before the assembly’s term concludes. The election will feature a contest between the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. The Election Commission’s reforms and the updated voter list are expected to play a significant role in ensuring the credibility and efficiency of the electoral exercise this year.