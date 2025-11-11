Bihar exit poll 2025 live streaming: When, where to watch exit polls live after voting ends

Bihar votes today in the second and final phase of its 2025 assembly election, wrapping up one of the most closely watched political contests of the year. Polling began at 7 am across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts and will continue till 5 pm.

The Election Commission has barred any media house or agency from publishing or broadcasting exit poll findings before 6 pm. The projections are likely to start coming in after 6.30 pm. Besides this, several polling agencies — including Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat and Today's Chanakya — will release their findings on their official websites, YouTube channels and social media handles

The Election Commission of India has put strict measures in place to ensure smooth polling, including capping the number of voters per booth at 1,200. The first phase, held on November 6, covered 121 seats and saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent — the highest in the state’s electoral history. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The main contest remains between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA bloc. The NDA currently holds 131 seats in the outgoing assembly — BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4 and support from two Independents. The INDIA bloc has 111 MLAs — RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, while CPI(M) and CPI have two each. This time, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have also entered the field, adding a new edge to the battle.

Exit polls are conducted after voters leave the polling booths and often provide an early sense of the likely outcome, though they have been known to differ from actual results. Factors such as region, caste, gender and sample size play a big role in how accurate these predictions turn out to be.

With polling drawing to a close, Bihar awaits the first signs of which way the wind is blowing. The results on November 14 will show whether Nitish Kumar and the NDA manage to hold on to power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s INDIA bloc can stage a comeback.