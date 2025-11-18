Bihar govt formation: BJP, JD(U) continue to spar over Home deptt, no disagreement on Speaker post

The formation of Bihar's new NDA government faces hurdles as last-minute negotiations between allies focus on the allocation of key cabinet portfolios. With the swearing-in set for 20 November, the main contention remains the Home Department, which Nitish Kumar's party is reportedly unwilling to relinquish.

Sources said the Home portfolio, traditionally held by Nitish Kumar, has become the central issue in the ongoing talks. Earlier, both JD(U) and BJP vied for the Speaker’s post, with the BJP keen to retain it. However, no disagreement currently persists among the allies regarding the Speaker’s post.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, closely followed by JD(U) with 85. Smaller allies, including Chirag Paswan’s party, HAM, and the RLM, also secured seats. Nitish Kumar is scheduled to meet the governor on Wednesday to submit a letter of support from all NDA constituents.

According to PTI, JD(U) is poised to retain its current ministers, while the BJP may introduce new faces in the cabinet. The government is expected to include five to six new ministers from the main NDA parties. Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state unit chief, is likely to be among the new inductees.

"The LJP (RV) is likely to get three berths in the new state cabinet while the HAM-S and RLM one berth each. A maximum of 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 ministers and Nitish Kumar from JD(U) will take oath on November 20," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Patna on Wednesday evening to attend the swearing-in, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

JD(U) leaders Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh recently met Amit Shah at his Delhi residence, with BJP president J P Nadda also present. The meeting focused on dividing ministerial portfolios and selecting a candidate for the Assembly Speaker's post.

The process to form the NDA government began after Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and recommended dissolving the outgoing Assembly effective 19 November.