Bihar govt launches campaign to rectify land records on Bihar Bhumi Portal

The Bihar government has started on a new campaign aimed at correcting inaccuracies in land records across the state. This initiative, spearheaded by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, focuses on rectifying errors related to names, khata numbers, and other pertinent information found on the Bihar Bhumi Portal. As part of the Bihar Rajaswa Maha-Abhiyan, the campaign offers a streamlined process for individuals to correct discrepancies in their land documentation, such as errors in names, father's names, khata-khasra, area, or rent. This campaign is scheduled to run until September 20, 2025, providing a substantial timeframe for landowners to update their records, thus reinforcing the state's commitment to maintaining accurate land records for both legal and administrative purposes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

To facilitate this process, the government has organised camps at the Panchayat level, operational from August 19 to September 20, 2025. These camps are set up at Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan or other government facilities to ensure ease of access for the public. Each camp is equipped with 10 special survey Amins, equipped with laptops and internet connectivity, to collect and process applications efficiently. This initiative is expected to streamline the correction process, making it more efficient and reducing potential delays. The use of digital tools in these camps is aimed at enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of the land record correction process.

The Bihar Rajaswa Maha-Abhiyan has several key objectives. These include correcting errors in digitised Jamabandi, managing succession mutations whereby successors' names are recorded in cases of a predecessor's death, and addressing partition mutations among co-sharers through mutual consent, registered deeds, or court mandates. An essential component of this initiative is the digitisation of non-digitised Jamabandi, which aims to enhance the accuracy and accessibility of land records in Bihar. This comprehensive approach not only resolves current discrepancies but also sets a precedent for future improvements in land record management within the state.

Advertisement

Once applications are submitted at the camps, applicants' details—such as names and mobile numbers—are registered on the Bihar Bhumi portal via OTPs, ensuring that applicants receive real-time updates about their application status. The revenue department team will also visit applicants' homes to provide them with copies of their digitised Jamabandi and application forms. Additionally, application forms can be downloaded from the official website, allowing applicants to prepare their documentation ahead of time. This methodical approach is designed to enhance the user experience and ensure applicants are well-informed at each step of the process.

This initiative marks a significant step towards modernising land records in Bihar, enhancing transparency, and reducing disputes arising from incorrect documentation. By focusing on these corrective measures, the campaign not only seeks to improve current land record systems but also aims to set a benchmark for future initiatives. The emphasis on digitisation and accuracy underscores Bihar's commitment to improving its land administration framework, which is crucial for the state's legal and economic development.