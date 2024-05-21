Bihar: 'I don't have any successor...': PM Modi's appeal to voters

In a rally held in Bihar's Maharajganj on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he doesn't have any successor and people of this country are his successors. “I don’t have any successor; the people of this country are my successors,” PM Modi said.

While addressing the crowd further at East Champaran, he claimed that the INDIA bloc represents corruption, appeasement politics, and a “perverted anti-Sanatan mindset.” He expressed confidence that these negative attitudes will receive a “big blow” when the Lok Sabha poll results come out on June 4.



He continued saying about the feast Rahul Gandhi had attended at Lalu Prasad's residence last year that Gandhi didn't attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony but sat with a corrupt politician at his home to have lunch. "Those who refused the invitation to the consecration had no problems sharing a meal with the corrupt," Modi said.



Modi drew a link between East Champaran and Mahatma Gandhi, describing it as Gandhi's 'karma bhoomi' while calling Gujarat, his birthplace, 'the janmabhoomi.' He accused Congress of betraying Gandhi's principles and promoting the interests of only one family.



He outlined his efforts in his first 10 years in power: "I have spent my time filling the potholes left by Congress. I intend to speed up progress in the next term." He also mentioned about several welfare measures like work on providing toilets for women, a basic amenity that was lacking which led to women suffering from physical ailments.



He also accused Congress of intending to alter the Constitution to "snatch" the reservations from SCs, STs, and OBCs, and allocate it to those involved in "vote jihad,” as per news agency PTI.



Further, he also highlighted the role of Ambedkar in securing reservations for SCs and STs, which he claimed Nehru would not have permitted.



Refuting criticism of his welfare schemes, Modi accused his opponents of having "bundles of notes stashed away in Swiss banks" and lacking understanding of the common people's plight as he had, being born in a impoverished household. "They were opening accounts in Swiss banks, while the people of India were starving," he alleged.