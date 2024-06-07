'Bihar ka pending kaam jo hai wo ab ho jaega': Nitish Kumar's speech makes PM Modi laugh at parliamentary meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday, said that the pending work and development of Bihar will be done after PM Modi comes to power. This made everyone including PM Modi burst out in laughter at the parliamentary meeting.

“All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you…We will all work together under your leadership,” he said.

Earlier today, as NDA leaders arrived at the central hall of the old parliament building for a parliamentary party meeting, the Janta Dal United (U) chief was seen touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet as a sign of respect.

As NDA leaders gathered at Parliament to appoint Modi as the alliance's leader, Bihar CM Nitish pledged his support, stating that he and his party would always stand by the NDA government.

At today's parliamentary party meeting, senior alliance members, including TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, accompanied the PM to meet President Droupadi Murmu and present the list of parliamentarians supporting him.

The NDA has 293 MPs, well above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Senior BJP leaders, such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J P Nadda, have been in discussions with allies to agree on their share of representation in the new government. With Modi's third-term oath-taking ceremony approaching, there is growing speculation about which key Cabinet positions will be given to BJP allies.