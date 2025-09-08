Bihar SIR row: 'Aadhaar valid ID for voter list, but not citizenship,' Supreme Court tells ECI

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court of India has delineated the role of Aadhaar cards in the voter registration process in Bihar. The court has ruled that while Aadhaar can serve as valid proof of identity, it does not constitute evidence of citizenship. This ruling aims to clarify the distinction between identity and citizenship in legal terms, especially amid the ongoing voter list revision in the state.

The top court said: “We clarify Aadhaar card is not proof of citizenship and will not be accepted as proof of citizenship.” This clarifies any ambiguity regarding Aadhaar's legal status in terms of citizenship verification.

The court's decision mandates that Aadhaar be accepted as one of the documents for identity verification in the voter registration framework. Specifically, Aadhaar will be treated as the 12th document in the list of acceptable identity proofs under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. This inclusion is part of efforts to streamline the process of inclusion or exclusion of names in the revised electoral rolls.

During the proceedings, the Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed its adherence to this legal perspective through its counsel. The Commission will now issue formal instructions to electoral officers, ensuring the proper implementation of this directive across Bihar.

The Supreme Court's order empowers authorities involved in the voter registration process to verify the authenticity of Aadhaar cards, similar to other identity documents. This measure is aimed at maintaining the integrity of the voter list by preventing fraudulent identity claims.

It was reiterated by the court that the Aadhaar card's primary function is to establish identity. The ruling has implications for regulatory and procedural aspects of voter identification, aligning with existing statutory provisions while reinforcing the Aadhaar Act's directives.

It is a pivotal change for electoral processes in Bihar, ensuring clarity and consistency in identity verification protocols.

The decision highlights the judiciary's role in upholding constitutional and statutory nuances, ultimately facilitating smoother electoral practices. The clarification of Aadhaar's role is expected to mitigate confusion in the voter registration process, fostering transparency and trust in the system.