Bihar’s voter list update on fast track: only 1.8% left

The Election Commission of India has said that documents of 98.2% electors in Bihar have already been collected during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with eight more days remaining for submission.

The Enumeration phase was conducted between June 24 and July 25, followed by the publication of draft electoral rolls on August 1.

The window for claims, objections and document submission is open from August 1 to September 1, 2025.

“The Claims and Objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes, if any, in the draft electoral rolls, but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms,” the Commission noted.

According to the CEO Bihar’s office, 98.2% documents have been received in 60 days, averaging about 1.64% per day.

With 1.8% electors still to submit documents, officials said the collection process is ongoing with the help of BLOs and volunteers, and “work related to collection of documents is also likely to be completed before time.”

Verification of documents is being carried out simultaneously by 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 2,976 Assistant EROs.

Out of 7.24 crore electors in the draft rolls, 0.16% claims and objections have been received so far, including 10 from BLAs of recognised political parties and 1,21,143 from electors within their constituencies.

So far, 3,28,847 new electors who turned 18 on or before July 1, or will turn 18 by October 1, have submitted Form 6 and declarations.

The Commission confirmed that the Bihar SIR is on schedule. EROs and AEROs will decide on claims and objections and complete document verification by September 25. The final electoral rolls are set to be published on September 30, 2025.