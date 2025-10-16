Bit late, but rise is inevitable: Maritime historian hails India's shipbuilding revival

A day after global shipping and logistics operator CMA CGM Group announced the signing of a letter of intent with Cochin Shipyard for the construction of six LNG-powered containerships, maritime historian Nick Collins said on Thursday that India's maritime resurgence was long overdue but insisted that "onward and upward" is now the trajectory.

"CMA-CGM and Hyundai's involvement is an important step in India reclaiming maritime importance," Collins wrote. "In one sense, long overdue, bearing in mind how the shipbuilding industry in post-war Japan, South Korea from the 1970s, and China after 2000 were vital for the development of their economies...not to mention 19th century Britain."

He added that while 2025 may seem late, the momentum is now firmly in place for India's maritime industry. "So 2025 is a bit late, but I have little doubt that its onward and upward from here on in."

CMA-CGM signed a letter of intent with CSL on Wednesday, marking a historic first for a foreign carrier to commission LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard.

The six containerships, each with a capacity of 1,700 TEUs, will be delivered between 2029 and 2031, and will all be registered under the Indian flag. This decision highlights the company's commitment to sustainability, with the vessels designed to run on LNG and low-carbon fuels, aligning with CMA-CGM's goal to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

Economist and PMEAC member Sanjeev Sanyal said the deal was a significant vote of confidence in India's shipbuilding capacity. "This is important...a USD 300 million order from CMA-CGM for an Indian shipyard is a big vote of confidence," he tweeted. Sanyal, who had met CMA-CGM's senior leadership in Marseilles earlier this year, recalled that the company had been exploring the idea of such a deal at that time.

CMA-CGM's partnership with CSL and Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is not just a leap for shipbuilding but for India's national priorities as well. The project underscores India's maritime vision, including initiatives like Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CMA-CGM is also reflagging four vessels under the Indian registry in 2025 and aims to recruit 1,000 Indian seafarers by year-end, with plans to hire an additional 500 by 2026.

On September 24, the Union Cabinet cleared a Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalise the country's shipbuilding and maritime sector. The Cabinet said the package recognises the strategic and economic importance of shipbuilding and introduces a four-pillar approach to expand domestic capacity, strengthen long-term financing, and develop shipyards.