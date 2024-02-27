'Bitter pill to swallow': JP Morgan Vice President alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat's GIFT City

Anirudh Kejriwal, a Vice President at JP Morgan, has publicly expressed his distress over alleged caste discrimination while purchasing a residential flat in Gujarat's GIFT City. Kejriwal said in several posts on X (formerly Twitter) that the society management allegedly denied him entry into his new home due to his caste.

He took to X to share his plight, tagging Gujarat Police, Gujarat BJP, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and other stakeholders.

The JP Morgan Vice President said: "Shocked to face blatant caste discrimination in Sant Vihar 1 Society, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. My attempt to buy a flat turned into a nightmare as society's management is barring my entry due to caste."

He further said that planning was underway to finalise the sale deed after having paid a huge amount as advance. Kejriwal also mentioned that the first red flag arrived in the form of the seller's evasive attitude vis-a-vis providing the no objection certificate (NOC) from the society.

"My concerns were confirmed when the society’s chairman and management openly stated their refusal to allow people from ‘other’ castes to move in. In the heart of Gujarat, this open discrimination left me in disbelief," he added.

He further alleged that he was intimated since around 30 people gathered and started threatening him with "dire consequences" if he proceeded to move in. He also mentioned that they demanded proofs of his ancestry and caste, to which he complied in hopes of a resolution.

"All my preparations, from financial investments to personal arrangements, are now in jeopardy due to this discrimination. The vision of an inclusive India feels tarnished in the very state leading India's development narrative," he lamented.

In another post on X, Anirudh Kejriwal said he was inspired by GIFT City's vision. However, he claims he is being denied entry into his new home due to his non-Gujarati origin.

"After living in Mumbai for years, I decided to move to Gujarat, choosing it over an opportunity in Singapore. I was captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision our PM and government laid out for us. It inspired me so much that I took a big step and decided to buy my first house here, dreaming of a future filled with hope and growth," Kejriwal said on X.

"But my excitement turned to heartbreak. I'm facing unexpected challenges with my dream home, barred from moving in, not because of anything I've done, but because I wasn't born Gujarati," he added.

Kejriwal expressed his disappointment, stating that the experience was a harsh reminder of the societal barriers that persist in India. He claims the society's management openly refused to allow people from 'other' castes to move in.

"Worse yet, I'm warned that even if I manage to get in, happiness will be out of reach, and troubles will follow. It's a bitter pill to swallow. Choosing Gujarat, leaving behind my life in Mumbai and the chance to move to Singapore, I never thought I'd face such discrimination," the JP Morgan VP said.

"This experience has been nothing short of a nightmare. The pain of facing such open casteism, in a place I chose with hope, is indescribable," Anirudh Kejriwal signed off.

Kejriwal also said in another post on X that he will seek legal recourse to reclaim his rights and investment. His post has garnered support from various users on the platform who expressed their dismay over the alleged discrimination.

"Nothing surprising tbh. These things are rampant and not much has changed on the ground. Such discrimination by societies who they let in on the basis of caste, religion still exists. It's not just Gujarat, my Muslim friend was unable to find an apartment in Pune due to her religion," a user said.

"Surprised as for the first time in the history Gujarat has relaxed its prohibition policy just for GIFT city. All this proves how deep rooted casteist society we are. Hope your issue gets resolved soon. Discrimination on the basis of religion or caste is a disgrace for GIFT city," a user said.

"Sorry that you are facing these challenges. Please file a complaint with the state government. I am surprised with these things because there are so many non-Gujaratis in Gujarat from all over the country," another user noted.