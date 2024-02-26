Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath says he suffered ‘mild stroke’ 6 weeks ago

Zerodha founder, Nithin Kamath, took to social media to reveal that around six weeks ago, he suffered a “mild stroke”. While he did not confirm, he said he believes that a combination of factors could have been the reason.

Kamath said his face drooped and he has not been able to read or write. The billionaire said that it would take 3-6 months for a full recovery. “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.

I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” he said.

Kamath has been rather vocal on social media about the necessity to keep oneself fit. The stroke, he acknowledged, left him questioning his practices. “I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count,” he said.

The Zerodha founder, more often than not, has spoken about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He said that the Kamaths’ foundation, Rainmatter, has been “looking to support people helping Indians make healthier choices”, while introducing Fittr, a company that leverages technology and human coaches to help millions of people with their nutrition and fitness needs.

Kamath had earlier spoken about the importance of strength training. “Strength training is integral to increasing health span and we need more to focus on this,” Kamath had said, while highlighting that only about 50 lakh or 0.3 per cent of Indians engage in regular gym workout.

In yet another post, Kamath had said that good health cannot be bought with all the money in the world. “I try to get a workout first thing in the morning with Seema; it also acts like our bonding exercise. A workout first thing also means I make better choices with food throughout the day,” he said. His wife Seema is a cancer survivor.

He said “nothing in life can guarantee perfect health” and that regular checkups can help spot issues early on.