BJP appoints Amit Shah, CM Mohan Yadav as observers for Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as the observers of the Haryana state. The saffron party has returned to power for the third consecutive term, winning 48 of 90 seats.

BJP's Nayab Singh Saini is likely to take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for a second term on October 17. Saini led the BJP to a historic third consecutive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Parade Ground in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the swearing-in ceremony on October 17, Saini confirmed in an interview with news agency ANI.

Senior leaders, including Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, will also attend the event. Speaking with ANI, Saini said, "PM Modi and party leadership will come to the swearing-in ceremony on October 17. The observer will come and they will decide with the MLAs who will be the leader of the Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony is on October 17 and our ministers will also participate in it."

According to sources, Saini will be formally elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party at a meeting before the ceremony. A 10-member committee has been formed by the state chief secretary to oversee the oath-taking ceremony arrangements, sources told India Today. The committee will be headed by the Panchkula District Commissioner.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister in March, will be its choice for the top post if it wins. Saini is from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), a major vote bank in the state.