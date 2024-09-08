BJP asks Brij Bhushan Singh to avoid making public statements on Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

The BJP has reportedly asked former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to avoid making statements against Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, India Today quoted sources as saying on Sunday.

The BJP leadership's advice came days after he criticized them for joining Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

In a media statement, Singh had said that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia gained fame through their achievements in wrestling, but after joining Congress, their names will fade away.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who led protests against Brij Bhushan Singh last year over harassment allegations, are now running for the assembly elections. Singh commented that they are mistaken if they believe they will win the elections.

"They can contest any Assembly seat in Haryana, a small BJP candidate will defeat them", he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The day after Singh's comments, Vinesh Phogat was announced as the Congress candidate from Haryana's Julana Assembly constituency. Bajrang Punia was also named the chief of All India Kisan Congress and will take part in the election campaign. On September 6, Phogat and Punia joined the Congress, vowing to stand firm and not back down after leading last year's protest against Singh.

After joining the Congress, Vinesh Phogat criticized the BJP for backing Singh, while praising the Congress for supporting the wrestlers during their protest in Delhi. Bajrang Punia echoed her sentiments, acknowledging the Congress's support during their difficult times. Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed that the wrestlers' protest was a Congress-led conspiracy to target the BJP.