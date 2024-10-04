‘BJP broke every backbone of every system providing employment’: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Haryana assembly elections: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP government in Haryana for spreading the “disease of unemployment” and pushing the state into “deep crisis”. This comes ahead of the Haryana elections on October 5 for 90 Assembly seats.

Gandhi said that a group of women from Haryana explained the complex problems of the state to the Congress party during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

“The disease of unemployment spread by the BJP has put the roots of Haryana, the future of the youth and the security of the state in deep crisis…Today, Haryana has the highest unemployment in India,” said Gandhi.

He said that in a decade, BJP broke every backbone of every system that provided employment to the youth in Haryana. Gandhi said wrong GST and demonetisation, Agniveer Scheme, “black” laws for agriculture, family identity card are some of the laws and schemes that have pushed the state into an unemployment crisis.

भाजपा की फैलाई बेरोज़गारी की बीमारी ने हरियाणा की जड़ों, युवाओं के भविष्य और प्रदेश की सुरक्षा को गहरे संकट में डाल दिया है।



हरियाणा की कुछ बहनों ने विजय संकल्प यात्रा के दौरान आश्रय दिया, बहुत प्यार से घर की रोटी खिलाई और साथ ही प्रदेश की जटिल समस्याएं समझाईं।



Gandhi said that as a result of these changes, the youth have fallen into the grip of drug addiction, crime, and families have been ruined due to ‘dunki’ journeys.

“The Congress government coming to power in the state will create 2 lakh permanent jobs and make Haryana drug-free. I have promised the sisters of Haryana that I will stop this devastation, I will protect their children - employment will return, and every family will be prosperous,” he said.

In a campaign on Sunday, Gandhi said that BJP is spreading hatred but Congress is speaking about the ideals of brotherhood and love. "The most important thing is brotherhood. Wherever the BJP and RSS people go, they spread hatred. In whichever state they go, somewhere they talk about language, somewhere they talk about religion and somewhere they speak about caste. Hatred has to be ended. India is not a country of hatred, it is the country of 'mohabbat'... it is the country of 'mohabbat ki dukan', not 'nafrat ka bazaar'," said Gandhi.

