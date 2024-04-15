'BJP does not want strong leaders to grow...’: BJP MP-turned-Congress Churu candidate Rahul Kaswan

Rahul Kaswan, the incumbent MP from Churu, faced disappointment when denied a ticket by the BJP, a party his family has represented since 1999. Last month, in a surprising move, he switched his allegiance to the Congress party. Now, he is poised to contest the upcoming elections in Churu as a Congress candidate. His opponent in the constituency is none other than Devendra Jhajhadiya, a notable paralympian representing the BJP. With the election scheduled for April 19th, all eyes are on this intriguing electoral battle in Churu.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Kaswan said that BJP doesn't want its strong leaders to grow within the party. He further mentioned that the former BJP Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore had always tried to sabotage his career.

"Even before 2019 elections, he used all his connections and power to take away my chances. Even during this time, he used every possible ways and that eventually resulted in me being denied a ticket," he told Indian Express.

Kaswan expressed his views, saying he doesn't oppose Modi government schemes but disagrees with how things are managed. He also feels the BJP discourages the rise of strong leaders.

On April 5, Prime Minister Modi spoke directly to voters in Rajasthan's Churu Lok Sabha constituency, urging them to support BJP candidate Devendra Jhajharia. He highlighted Jhajharia's inspiring journey as a two-time Paralympic gold medallist javelin thrower, emphasising his humble beginnings and determination to succeed. Modi drew parallels between himself and Jhajharia, stressing their shared values and commitment to serving the nation.

Churu, a desert constituency, has been a BJP stronghold for three decades. The party has consistently won the seat, with Rahul Kaswan securing victories in 2014 and 2019. He succeeded his father, veteran BJP politician Ramsingh Kaswan, who represented the constituency from 1991 to 2014. Even during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP faced challenges elsewhere, Churu remained firmly in the party's hands.