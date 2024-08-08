'BJP is acting like a real estate company': SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav launches scathing attack on BJP over new Waqf Board amendments

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP Thursday morning over proposed amendments to 44 sections of the Waqf Act of 1995. He accused the ruling party of using the bill as a pretext to profit from the sale of Waqf-owned lands, suggesting the BJP should rename itself 'Bharatiya Zameen (Land) Party.'

Yadav's sharp criticism came just hours before Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was set to introduce the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act in the Lok Sabha.

The proposed amendments aim to overhaul 44 sections of the existing legislation, including provisions to allow non-Muslims and Muslim women to be appointed to central and state Waqf boards. One significant change is the proposed removal of Section 40, which currently allows the Waqf Board to classify properties. Under current rules, the Board can declare any of its properties as Waqf.

"All these amendments are just an excuse. The real target is selling land owned by the Defence Ministry, Railways, and Nazul land (land inherited from the colonial British government). Waqf Board lands are just another link in the chain of 'schemes for the benefit of BJP'," Yadav said in Hindi on X.

"Why doesn't BJP openly write: 'Issued in interest of BJP'? BJP is working like a real estate company. It should change its name by adding 'Zameen' instead of 'Janta': Bharatiya Zameen Party."

Yadav demanded a "written guarantee that Waqf Board lands will not be sold."

Waqf Boards across India own nearly eight lakh acres, making them the largest private land-owning organization. While the Defence Ministry and the Railways own more land, they are government entities.

The proposed changes to the Waqf Act have been met with significant opposition and criticism from some members of the Muslim community, with expected protests when the amendments are tabled later today.

Earlier, Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Hibi Eden filed notices opposing the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. Yadav's party will also oppose the bill.

Sources informed India Today that the government aims to secure unanimous approval for the amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, it is open to referring the bill to a joint parliamentary committee for further discussion.

The legislation, set to be renamed the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, seeks to streamline the registration of waqf properties through a centralized portal.