BJP may win 12 seats, Congress 16 in Maharashtra if Lok Sabha polls held today: MOTN

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would increase its tally by 3 seats in Maharashtra if the Lok Sabha elections were held today, according to India Today's Mood of the Nation survey. However, the Mahayuti alliance's tally would go up by only 1 seat as its partners Shiv Sena and NCP would together lose two seats, according to the survey. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP's tally is projected to come down from 8 to 6 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls held in April-June, the ruling alliance won 17, the INDIA bloc bagged 30, while 1 seat went to Independent. The BJP won 9, Eknath Shinde's 6 and Ajit Pawar's NCP 1.

As per the MOTN survey, if elections were held today, the BJP may add three seats, taking its tally to 12. The Congress, which had won 13, would also add three more seats, taking its tally to 16. The BJP and the Congress are projected to gain seats at the cost of their allies.

The Mood of the Nation poll, analysing voter trends for Lok Sabha elections, was held just ahead of assembly election in Maharashtra.

As per the survey, 25 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with the state government's performance, 34 per cent said they were satisfied to some extent and 33 per cent said they were not satisfied.

The survey also revealed that 11 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the Opposition's performance, 21 per cent said they were satisfied to some extent and 30 per cent said they were not satisfied.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held later this year.

The August 2024 edition of India Today's Mood of the Nation was conducted by CVoter between July 15, 2024 and August 10, 2024.



