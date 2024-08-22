NDA's tally to improve in Jharkhand's Lok Sabha seats if polls held today: MOTN Survey

The BJP-led NDA would increase its seat tally in Jharkhand if Lok Sabha elections were held today, according to India Today's Mood of the Nation survey. The NDA would win 11 of Jharkhand's 14 Lok Sabha seats, which is two more than what the alliance actually won in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

If the Lok Sabha elections were held today, the INDIA bloc's tally would come down from 5 to 3. This includes one seat for the Congress and two for the JMM, which is in power in the state assembly. Assembly elections in Jharkhand is later this year.

The Mood of the Nation survey also predicts that the NDA would win a vote share of 52.1 per cent, slightly higher than the 47.22 per cent vote share it got during the recent Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc's vote share would marginally drop from the 38.97 per cent to 38.1 per cent.

The Mood of the Nation survey showed that 25% of people were "very satisfied" with the performance of Chief Minister Hemant Soren while 30% were "satisfied to some extent".

Thirty-five per cent were not satisfied with the performance of the Chief Minister, who recently returned to his post after being released on bail in a corruption case.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the JMM had won 30 seats while Congress bagged 14 of 81 seats. The BJP secured 25, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) won 3, and All Jharkhand Students Union 2.