Congress ahead of BJP in Haryana's Lok Sabha seats: Mood of the Nation

The Congress would go ahead of the BJP in Haryana, winning 6 of 10 seats if Lok Sabha elections were to be held today, according to India Today's Mood of the Nation survey. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and BJP won 5 seats each. The Congress and AAP had contested together. In terms of vote share, there would be close contest between the INDIA and the BJP.

According to the survey, the INDIA bloc would win 45.8% of the vote, slightly down from the actual 47.61% the bloc polled in the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, the NDA's vote share would stand at 44.2%, also experiencing a minor decline from the actual 46.11% in the last election.

Other parties, including the AAP and the Jannayak Janta Party, would continue to struggle in Haryana, according to both the MOTN survey. The AAP had contested from Kurukshetra but lost to the BJP.

The Mood of the Nation poll, analysing voter trends for a Lok Sabha election, was held just ahead of assembly elections in Haryana.

Haryana is gearing up for assembly election on October 1. Currently, the BJP holds 40 of 90 seats, the Congress has 31, and Independents/Others hold 19.

The August 2024 edition of India Today’s Mood of the Nation, a bi-annual pan-India survey, was conducted by CVoter between July 15, 2024 and August 10, 2024.