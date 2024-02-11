'BJP needs votes in Bihar': Uddhav Thackeray on Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday suggested that the NDA government awarded Bharat Ratna to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur as it wanted to do well in the upcoming elections in the state.

Thackeray, who was earlier part of the NDA, but left the alliance over differences on the chief minister's post, said that earlier there were rules on how many Bharat Ratna could be awarded and to whom and when they could be awarded.

"But now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is awarding it to whoever comes to his mind," he said. "I am not saying that whoever has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna is wrong. They need votes in Bihar that's why Bharat Ratna has been awarded to Karpuri Thakur."

On January 24, the Centre announced Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to Karpoori Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Karpoori Thakur a "beacon of social justice". Thakur, he said, was a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment.

Over a week after this, the Centre also announced the Bharat Ratna award for veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. On Friday, the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, and scientist MS Swaminathan, the father of the Green Revolution in India.

Addressing a gathering, Uddhav Thackeray said the Muslim community is coming with Shiv Sena. "I ask them don't you know that I am the party chief of Shiv Sena and the son of a 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'. I am a staunch Hindu myself so why are you coming with me? They say that we have come to know that there is a difference between your Hindutva and the Hindutva of BJP. Your Hindutva burns the stove in our house and the Hindutva of the BJP burns the house. Ram in our hearts and work in our hands, this is our Hindutva, and we are patriotic Hindus."