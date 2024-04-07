'BJP people shouldn't try to become God': Tejashwi Yadav after PM Modi calls opposition ‘Sanatan Virodhi’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the Opposition being 'Sanatan Virodhi'.

"PM Modi is a factory of lies. They're not talking on issues. We have a temple at our home and we offer prayers. BJP people shouldn't try to become God," Yadav said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Opposition for their absence at the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya during a rally in Bihar's Nawada. He pointed out that leaders from the opposition bloc did not attend the event, emphasizing their absence. “INDIA bloc leaders did not attend Ram temple consecration, don't forget that and they are 'sanatan virodhi'," he said.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Here what RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on PM Modi's remark on them being 'Sanatan Virodhi'.



He added, “Today the entire country and Bihar is saying ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar’. Once I said from Lal Quila, ‘Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay hai’. If we work together now then India can get developed and can eliminate property. Therefore, this 2024 election is crucial.”

PM Modi took a swipe at the INDIA-bloc opposition on Sunday, stating that his government has accomplished in 10 years what wasn't achieved in the previous 60 years after independence. He also remarked that the opposition bloc is perturbed by "Modi's guarantee" during his rally in Bihar's Nawada.

He said, “This is the birthplace of Bihar’s first CM Shri Krishna Babu. Nawada has always shown its support and love to BJP and NDA. I am witnessing that excitement and love today as well, which tells that NDA will win in the entire Bihar.”

