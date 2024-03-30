BJP releases 8th list of candidates for Lok Sabha Polls: Ex-IPS Officer Debashish Dhar and Preneet Kaur among nominations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its 8th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The list comprises 11 candidates, among them former IPS officer Debashish Dhar from Birbhum, West Bengal, and Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Punjab.

Debashish Dhar, who joined politics after resigning from the IPS on March 20, cited personal reasons and a desire to pursue social goals in his resignation letter.

The saffron party's candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections covers three states: West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab. Notably, candidates for the Diamond Harbour and Asansol seats in West Bengal are yet to be announced. Additionally, the party has replaced actor Sunny Deol and nominated Dinesh Singh Babbu for the Gurdaspur seat.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP releases the eighth list of 11 candidates to contest from Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal in the upcoming elections.

In Punjab, Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' will contest from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, and Preneet Kaur from Patiala.



