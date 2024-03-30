scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
BJP releases 8th list of candidates for Lok Sabha Polls: Ex-IPS Officer Debashish Dhar and Preneet Kaur among nominations

Feedback

BJP releases 8th list of candidates for Lok Sabha Polls: Ex-IPS Officer Debashish Dhar and Preneet Kaur among nominations

The list comprises 11 candidates, among them former IPS officer Debashish Dhar from Birbhum, West Bengal, and Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Punjab.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its 8th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The list comprises 11 candidates, among them former IPS officer Debashish Dhar from Birbhum, West Bengal, and Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Punjab.

Debashish Dhar, who joined politics after resigning from the IPS on March 20, cited personal reasons and a desire to pursue social goals in his resignation letter.

The saffron party's candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections covers three states: West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab. Notably, candidates for the Diamond Harbour and Asansol seats in West Bengal are yet to be announced. Additionally, the party has replaced actor Sunny Deol and nominated Dinesh Singh Babbu for the Gurdaspur seat.

In Punjab, Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' will contest from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, and Preneet Kaur from Patiala.


 

Published on: Mar 30, 2024, 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement