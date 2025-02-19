BJP shares invite for oath taking ceremony on Feb 20, suspense lingers over Delhi CM. Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi among invitees

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to announce its new Chief Minister for Delhi today, marking a crucial political shift as the party returns to power after 27 years. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan, where the Lieutenant Governor will administer the oath at around 12:00 noon. This development follows the BJP's decisive victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decade-long governance.

In the recent Assembly elections held on 5th February, the BJP secured a commanding win by capturing 48 out of 70 seats, thus breaking AAP’s dominance in the region. The party's legislative meeting will be held at the Delhi unit office to finalise the new Chief Minister, a decision delayed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international commitments. Additionally, the BJP's Parliamentary Board will meet to appoint observers for this significant meeting.

Prominent candidates being considered for the Chief Minister position include Parvesh Verma, who notably defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, and Vijender Gupta. Other potential contenders are Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood, Satish Upadhyay, and Jitender Mahajan. These candidates reflect the BJP's strategic planning to align leadership with its broader objectives for Delhi, as the party prepares its agenda for the first 100 days in office.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are nearing completion, with three stages erected to accommodate various groups of attendees. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will occupy the main stage, while religious leaders and MPs will be on the secondary stages. Invitations have been extended to a diverse group of guests, including political figures, religious leaders, and representatives from Delhi's slums, reflecting the BJP's intention to project inclusivity in its governance.

Among the notable invitees are Arvind Kejriwal and caretaker Chief Minister Atishi, highlighting a protocol of political cordiality despite the electoral rivalry. Analysts suggest the BJP aims to present a fortified governance model, contrasting with the previous AAP rule. The ceremony is anticipated to be a significant political event, providing the new Chief Minister an opportunity to outline the party’s future commitments and agenda to the residents of Delhi.