'BJP still firm': Devendra Fadnavis on backing Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim  

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the BJP remains committed to supporting Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, in the Mahim assembly constituency, despite differences within the ruling alliance.

While the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde initially agreed to back Amit Thackeray's candidacy, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena insisted on fielding sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar to prevent voters from shifting allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Fadnavis explained that discussions would continue among Mahayuti leaders to find a solution, as the BJP stands firm on supporting Amit, who is making his electoral debut. Meanwhile, the MNS, though not a formal Mahayuti partner, had extended its support to the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

In Mahim, which holds historic importance as the birthplace of both the original Shiv Sena (in 1966) and the MNS (in 2006), multiple factions are competing. Mahesh Sawant is the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in the constituency.

Fadnavis also acknowledged the challenge of rebel candidates, adding that efforts would be made to convince BJP’s dissidents to withdraw their nominations. However, he admitted that friendly fights between alliance partners are inevitable in some seats.

Separately, Fadnavis responded to comments by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar regarding an inquiry into the multi-crore irrigation scam. Pawar claimed that he had been "backstabbed" by R.R. Patil, a close colleague, who ordered the inquiry. Fadnavis confirmed that the investigation had started under the previous Congress-NCP government but refrained from commenting on Patil's decision, citing the leader's passing.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.