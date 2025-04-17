BJP to elect new national president by April-end or early May, say sources. Details here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is accelerating its efforts to elect a new national president, aiming to complete the process by the end of April. This development follows a series of discussions among top leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, focusing on appointing new state unit chiefs in key regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha.

The party has already appointed 14 state presidents but requires elections in at least 19 states to proceed with the national election.

According to the BJP's constitution, the appointment of the national president cannot be decided by nomination alone. This rule necessitates the completion of state-level elections before proceeding to the national level.

Sources indicate that the names for the remaining key state appointments are likely to be finalised soon, ensuring compliance with the party's constitutional requirements.

The national election officer of the BJP is expected to address the media soon after these appointments are complete, announcing the schedule for electing the next national president. This move underscores the urgency within the party to establish new leadership as swiftly as possible.

Insiders have shared that the election could occur either by the end of April or in the early part of May. This timeline aligns with the BJP’s strategic positioning to maintain momentum and stability within its ranks.

These internal developments are taking place amidst unrelated changes in the Prime Minister's schedule, where a planned visit to Jammu was postponed due to weather conditions. Furthermore, a recent meeting involving the Prime Minister and the President was noted as routine following a foreign visit, despite speculations.

Party sources also noted that the Union Cabinet meeting held this week was not pre-scheduled, adding to speculation about the political churn currently underway within the BJP's leadership structure. This unscheduled meeting has further fuelled discussions about potential shifts in the party's leadership dynamics.

The BJP's strategic and procedural requirements highlight the careful orchestration needed for leadership transitions, with current actions reflecting the party's adherence to its constitutional framework and governance protocols.

As the BJP moves towards electing its new national president, the focus remains on aligning state and national leadership to bolster its political influence and operational coherence across India.