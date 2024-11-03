BJP's Jharkhand manifesto out: Amit Shah promises UCC, tribals will be kept out

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand, which will vote in two phases on November 13 and 20. He announced that his government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand but added the tribal community will be kept out of it.

Under the 'Gogo Didi scheme', Shah said, women will be given Rs 2,100 every month. "Free LPG gas cylinders will be given on Diwali and Rakshabandhan and the cylinders will be given for Rs 500. 5 lakh employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Jharkhand."

Shah arrived in the state capital Ranchi on Saturday night. Speaking at the event, the Home Minister attacked the Hemant Soren government, saying it had crossed all limits of appeasement. "In Lohardaga, Kanwariyas were attacked, Kirtan and Bhajans were banned in Ramnavami, stones were pelted during Ramnavami procession, temples were damaged in Sahibganj and in Jamshedpur, "Hindu Jharkhand Chodo" slogans were raised."

"You should be ashamed," Shah said, directly referring to Hemant Soren. "There will be such a rule of law here in which those who do such acts will be sent behind bars through the law, no one will dare to do such things."

BJP's top strategist also addressed the paper leak issue in the state. He said the paper leak mafia has ruined the future of the youth. "Form a BJP government and we will hang the paper mafia upside down," he promised.

Speaking on illegal migrants, Shah said infiltration has not stopped in West Bengal and Jharkhand because the local administration in both states is not acting against them due to vote banks. He assured that if the BJP returns to power, it will not only stop them but will also deport them.

Shah also targeted the Congress government, saying it had failed to fulfil its promises in Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana. "We have addressed all our promises and in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana, the Congress party has failed to fulfil its promises. I congratulate Kharge sahab on accepting that they have failed to fulfil the promises. The people of Jharkhand should take note of this acceptance of Kharge sahab and evaluate their promises, this is my request to the people of Jharkhand."

JMM's Mahua Maji hit back at Shah, saying nobody will believe BJP's manifesto because the public has seen its governments and "neither Jharkhand nor Ranchi developed during their time". "Trafficking of women was at its peak during the BJP's tenure. The central government has not yet given the coal royalty to the state government."

