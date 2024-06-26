BJP's Om Birla elected as Lok Sabha Speaker, to steer House for second time

BJP MP Om Birla was on Wednesday elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. He will steer the Lower House for the second time. Birla was also the Speaker from 2019 to 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has moved the motion for the election of Birla as the Speaker. The motion was seconded by senior BJP leaders and its allies such as TDP, JDU, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Chirag Paswan's LJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant had moved the motion for the election of Congress MP K Suresh as the Speaker of Lok Sabha. However, Suresh lost the contest in a voice vote.

After being elected as Speaker, Birla occupied the Chair and he was accompanied by Prime Minister Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.