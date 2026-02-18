Blinkit under police scanner after app sold knives linked to two Delhi murders

Delhi Police have registered a case against quick-commerce platform Blinkit after knives allegedly purchased through its app were linked to two murder cases in West Delhi. The action comes amid a wider crackdown on online platforms accused of selling prohibited weapons in violation of government notifications issued under the Arms Act.

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According to police officials, the development stems from investigations into two separate murder cases reported in Khyala. During interrogation, the accused in both cases allegedly revealed that the knives used in the killings had been ordered via the Blinkit app. The disclosures prompted the West District police to examine whether e-commerce platforms were facilitating the sale of illegal knives.

Police Verify Claims Through Test Purchase

To verify the allegations, police conducted a test purchase by posing as customers on the Blinkit platform. Officers ordered a Stanley knife through the app. Upon delivery, the knife was examined and found to be “gararidar,” meaning it could be manually opened and closed.

Authorities stated that the knife exceeded the dimensions permitted under government notification. While the law allows a maximum blade length of 7.62 cm and width of 1.72 cm, the delivered knife measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width. Police officials said this placed the knife in the category of an illegal arm under the applicable provisions.

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Following the verification, an FIR was registered at Khyala Police Station, and a formal investigation was initiated against the company.

50 Knives Seized in Raids

As part of the probe, police carried out raids at multiple Blinkit facilities. On February 15, officers recovered 16 knives from various Blinkit stores in Delhi. The following day, an additional 32 knives were seized from a warehouse in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, Haryana.

In total, 50 knives have been confiscated so far, officials confirmed.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine accountability and assess whether similar prohibited items were being sold through other online platforms.