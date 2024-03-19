Blow to JMM: Sita Soren, sister-in-law of of Hemant Soren, joins BJP

In a massive blow to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, MLA Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, resigned from the party and joined the BJP on Tuesday. She was the general secretary of the JMM, which is in power in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand, which has 14 Lok Sabha seats, will go to the polls in four phases - May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren- Sita Soren joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HiG9Nlsm8I — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Site Soren is a three-time MLA and wife of Hemant Soren's elder brother, Durga Soren, who died in 2009.

In her resignation letter in Hindi, Sita Soren said that since her husband's death, she and her family have been constantly disrespected. "We have been separated and isolated by members of the party and the family, which has been extremely painful for me."

Sita Soren said she expected with time, situations would get better, but lamented that the party now does not carry the legacy that her late husband had forged to make it great once. "The party is now in the hands of people whose vision and objectives do not match our values and principles," she added.

"Despite tireless efforts by JMM supremo Shibu Soren to keep us all together, I came to know that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against me and my family," she said, adding that she was "misreable" with the situation.

Sita had openly opposed any move to make Hemant's wife Kalpana the state chief minister in case of his arrest. Ahead of Hemant Soren's arrest, reports surfaced that he may make his wife Kalpana the next chief minister.

Sita opposed any such move and said: "I would like to ask why only Kalpana Soren, who is not even an MLA and has no political experience. Under what circumstances her (Kalpana's) name is being touted as the next chief minister when there are so many senior leaders in the party."

The Congress and JMM, part of the INDIA alliance, are yet to announce seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from Satyajeet Kumar)