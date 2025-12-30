BMC election: Mahayuti finalises seat-sharing; BJP gets 137, Shiv Sena 90 as alliance gears up for polls

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, allocating 137 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 90 seats to the Shiv Sena. The agreement concludes days of negotiations as the alliance prepares for the civic polls scheduled for 15 January. With the finalisation, both parties are expected to streamline their campaign strategies and enhance coordination among alliance partners.

Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam confirmed the finalisation of the seat-sharing formula. Satam confirmed the development, stating that coordination among partners has been completed. Candidates are now preparing to file their nominations before Tuesday’s deadline.

The agreement came after several rounds of negotiations, with earlier reports suggesting a potential deadlock. The Shiv Sena reportedly sought to contest 100 seats, while the BJP initially offered 75. The final arrangement ensures both parties are accommodated, and their alliance partners will also be given seats within their respective quotas.

According to party officials, the BJP and Shiv Sena will also allocate seats to their respective alliance partners from within their share of seats. The decision follows a period of intense discussions, as the parties worked to resolve differences and solidify a unified approach for the upcoming elections.

Earlier reports indicated that Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would not participate in the contest as part of Mahayuti, leaving the BJP and Shiv Sena to represent the alliance in Mumbai. The NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has announced its own slate of 64 candidates, signalling its intention to contest the elections independently.

Results from recent municipal elections in Maharashtra saw Mahayuti secure 207 out of 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The BJP claimed 117, Shiv Sena obtained 53, and the NCP won 37. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 44, further cementing Mahayuti’s influence in the state.

Official figures released by the State Election Commission reinforce the alliance’s strong position. In contrast, Congress secured 28 posts, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) won seven, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena managed nine.

Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are set for 15 January, with vote counting scheduled for the following day. The Mahayuti’s seat-sharing pact is expected to bring about greater campaign coordination and unity among the alliance partners ahead of the polls.