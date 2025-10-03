Body cams, online clearance, PSK-style services: Suggestions pour in to curb corruption amid customs bribery row

Suggestions have poured in on social media on measures that could be implemented immediately to fight corruption. This comes amid bribery allegations by a Tamil Nadu importer, Wintrack, against Chennai Customs.

While the Finance Ministry ordered a probe into the Wintrack vs Chennai Customs issue, suggestions have poured in from entrepreneurs and business-owners, many of whom have recounted their individual stories regarding bribery in the customs department.

A user on social media platform X, suggested that all clips from body cams and cameras must be posted online. The user said most paperwork can be automated. There should be fewer bureaucrats with higher salaries.

“​​Simpler, more transparent laws and procedures. Wait times published on the website, with an SLA for every public-facing transaction,” said the user. “Assume all humans will cheat and game the system. The best counter is transparency. Record every conversation and exception. That will be tampered too so outsource it to credible org like TCS (they need jobs) The technology is easy. The hard part is the will to adopt it,” the user added.

Step 1

Body cams and cameras in airports, run by a private organization, create enough friction. Even if one breaks, the documentation headache remains. Ideally, all clips should be posted online (normal in the West).



Step 2

https://t.co/pV9awBCDpM — sphinx (@protosphinx) October 3, 2025

Another X user said, “A lot of avenues for corruption can be closed by just de-linking Customs assessments at gateway ports and incentives like duty drawbacks.” The user suggested pre-clearance for exports, improve ICEGATE system, reduce dependency on export paperwork, initiate Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) style services at major ports and airports.

While another suggested making every file required in government offices online with easy searchability. Yet another user suggested a monthly audit of every port and financial tracking of all the employees working in such departments.

Since Customs issues seem to be trending, below are some suggestions to improve the system.



https://t.co/eDpAIeo4MS — Supreme Dalek (@SupremeDalek8) October 3, 2025

The severe backlash against the customs department came after logistics company Wintrack Inc announced that it will cease import and export activities in India from October 1, citing continuous harassment. The company alleged that Chennai Customs officials have harassed them for the past 45 days. Wintrack claimed that after exposing bribery practices twice this year, the officials retaliated, which affected their operations and harmed their business in India.

Chennai Customs denied the allegations, stating that the importer has a history of making unsubstantiated corruption and bribery claims on social media, only to delete the posts after the department provides factual rebuttals. The customs department described the company's claims as an attempt to pressure officials into releasing cargo without following proper procedures.

Founder of Wintrack, Prawin Ganeshan, responded to the customs department’s response, stating that he paid Rs 2.10 lakh in bribes and has proof to show for it.