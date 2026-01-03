Boost for Mahayuti: Devendra Fadnavis-led alliance wins 68 seats unopposed in BMC polls, BJP eyes 125 seats

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has gained a major advantage in Maharashtra's upcoming municipal elections, with 68 candidates already declared elected unopposed, including 44 from the BJP. Withdrawals of opposing candidates before polling have enabled these wins ahead of the scheduled vote on 15 January, raising questions about the democratic process.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In Pune, BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were declared elected unopposed from ward number 35 after their rivals withdrew. Both have previously represented the same ward. The BJP's early victories extend to other major urban local bodies, including the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

The Mahayuti alliance also includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which secured 22 and two unopposed wins respectively. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol responded by stating, "We have a target of 125 seats. Two have already been won unopposed, leaving 123 to go," reflecting the party's confidence in its performance across urban centres.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the developments underscored the party's expanding footprint in urban civic bodies. Party leaders attribute the unopposed wins to organisational strength and strategic planning, as well as the popularity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the strategy of state unit president Ravindra Chavan.

Advertisement

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) has strongly criticised these developments, alleging that opposition candidates withdrew under pressure and inducements, rather than genuine consensus.

Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated, "The unopposed way of ending democracy where they settle with the opposition candidates, either by scaring him with the threats of ED, CBI or by bribing him. They are trying to buy out their victories, and it is a shame that the Election Commission is staying quiet on this," highlighting concerns about the use of agencies and financial influence to secure seats.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) further alleged the use of "'threats' of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate or by 'bribing' the opposition candidates."

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are scheduled for 15 January, with counting set for the following day. The withdrawal of opposition candidates has already significantly shaped the electoral landscape before a single vote has been cast.