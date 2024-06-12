‘Both Wayanad, Raebareli will be happy with my decision’: Rahul Gandhi on which seat he’d represent

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that both Wayanad and Raebareli would be happy with his decision. Rahul Gandhi had won both the seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Congress leader had won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 3.64 lakh votes and Raebareli seat with a margin of 3.90 lakh votes.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kerala, Gandhi said, “I will tell you one thing, my decision will make both Wayanad and Raebareli happy, I promise.” Gandhi acknowledged that he is in a dilemma over which seat he should represent.

“Unfortunately I am not guided by God like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am a normal human being…I just have to talk to my people and decide what to do…” he said in an apparent dig at PM Modi’s comment that he is guided by God. “When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God...whenever I do anything, I believe God is guiding me,” he had said.

Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad seat for the second time with a huge margin, held a road show in the district on Wednesday. It was his first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced. Thousands of UDF workers and supporters gathered along the route of the road show at Edavanna, which is part of Wayanad LS seat.

Gandhi said that fighting the Lok Sabha 2024 polls was to protect the Constitution, he said, while thanking the people of Wayanad for choosing him.

“The people of Kerala, the people of Uttar Pradesh, and people of all other states showed the Prime Minister that they cannot dictate to the people of India what they want. The people also told them that the Constitution is our voice, do not touch it,” said Gandhi. He said that before the elections, BJP leaders were seen saying that they would tear up the Constitution and change it, but after the elections they were bowing to the Constitution.