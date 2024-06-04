Raebareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi decimates BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, wins with 3,90,030 votes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won the Raebareli seat with a lead of 3,90,030 votes. The Congress leader has also cemented his victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by attaining a huge lead of over 2 lakh votes against his rivals, according to the figures given by the Election Commission.

Earlier, Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP candidate from Raebareli, has conceded defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh in a post on Facebook wrote "I have served the God-like people of Raebareli with humility... yet if I committed any mistake... then I apologise to the people... I thank my party people for their hard work but the outcome was not in our hands...".

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is ahead of BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli. Gandhi is making his first attempt to retain the Raebareli seat, held by Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi since 2004.

As of 1:45 am, Rahul Gandhi is leading by over 1,00,000 votes in Raebareli

Latest Updates

Before Sonia Gandhi too, there were Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi. To term a loss for the Gandhis from Raebareli an ‘upset’ would be an understatement. But that is what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Opposite Rahul Gandhi is Dinesh Pratap Singh, an erstwhile Congress member, who joined BJP in 2018. Singh has won elections for both parties and has been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council since 2010.

Dinesh Pratap Singh was fielded against Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 General Assembly Elections, leading to a fierce battle. But the undisputed victor from Raebareli, Sonia Gandhi, won that fight too, defeating Singh by 1,61,178 votes.

Despite the loss, BJP’s faith rests on Dinesh Pratap Singh’s grassroots connections, especially at the village and block levels. He is known to be actively engaged with various parts of the electorate and has garnered support for local BJP organisational units.

THE RAEBARELI BATON

Sonia Gandhi who won the seat in 2004, has subsequently won from there five times, including the 2006 by-polls. She made way to Raebareli in 2004 as she gave up her Amethi seat to Rahul Gandhi.

In 2024, Gandhi announced that she would not be contesting from Raebareli anymore and passed on the seat to her son, Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP from Wayanad, a seat he fought from this year too.

“Despite the tough challenges in the last two elections, your support for me never wavered,” said Sonia Gandhi. “Whatever I am today, it is because of you,” she said in an emotional parting letter to the voters of Raebareli. She said while her health might not allow her to contest from Raebareli, she would always be with them.

Before Sonia Gandhi, Feroze Gandhi, her father-in-law, and Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather, fought from the constituency in 1952 and 1957, after which former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi held the seat twice. The first defeat for the Gandhi family came in 1977 after Indira Gandhi lost to socialist leader Raj Narain by 50,000 votes. But Indira Gandhi made a comeback in 1980. However, she left the seat and chose to represent Medhak in Andhra Pradesh.

RAEBARELI INFLUENCE

Raebareli has always enjoyed VIP status as it remained the seat of power for Congress. UPA ministers have had a soft spot for the constituency.

Located in Uttar Pradesh, Raebareli boasts a diverse demographic and wields considerable influence.