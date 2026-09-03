BRICS Summit 2026: Central government offices in Delhi to remain closed on September 11

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The memorandum said, “The undersigned is directed to say that the BRICS Business Forum and 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit are scheduled to be held from 11-13 September, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.”

It further noted the scale of participation expected at the summit. “The Summit will be attended by leaders from about thirty BRICS members and partner countries, Heads of International Organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations including India,” the memorandum stated.

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Explaining the rationale behind the closure, the official document said, “Recognising the magnitude of this event, the substantial logistical arrangements involved, and to minimise inconvenience to the general public, it has been decided to keep the Central Government offices located in Delhi/New Delhi closed on Friday, the 11th of September 2026 (12th and 13th of September 2026 being Saturday and Sunday respectively).”

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The closure will apply to central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi on September 11. Since September 12 and 13 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, central government employees working in the national capital will consequently have three consecutive days without regular office operations.

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The decision comes as Delhi prepares for heightened security, traffic management and other logistical measures associated with the high-level gathering. The government has indicated that the office closure will also help minimise inconvenience to the general public during the summit.

The Delhi government had separately declared September 11 a holiday for government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.