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Fintech smallcase launches US stock, ETF portfolios for Indian investors

Fintech smallcase launches US stock, ETF portfolios for Indian investors

The launch builds on smallcase's introduction of direct US equities earlier this year and expands its portfolio investing offering to international markets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 5:34 PM IST
Fintech smallcase launches US stock, ETF portfolios for Indian investorsBengaluru-based smallcase was launched in 2016.

Fintech platform smallcase has launched US Equities smallcases, allowing Indian investors to invest in curated portfolios of US-listed stocks and global exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The launch builds on smallcase's introduction of direct US equities earlier this year and expands its portfolio investing offering to international markets.

US Equity smallcases comprise professionally managed portfolios based on long-term investment strategies, sectors and themes. The offering also supports fractional investing, allowing investors to invest in companies without purchasing whole shares. According to smallcase, global investment strategies can be accessed with investments starting at $50.

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The offering is powered by smallcase's portfolio investing infrastructure and operates under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Global Access Provider (GAP) framework.

Investments will be facilitated through an IFSCA-registered Global Access Provider at GIFT City for US broking services. Fund transfers will be supported through an IFSCA-registered payment service provider under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO of smallcase, "While access to global markets has become easier, deciding where to invest remains a much bigger challenge for Indian investors because the information gap is significantly larger than it is in domestic markets. US stocks and global ETF small cases bridge that gap by bringing professionally managed global portfolios to investors in a transparent and accessible format. By combining expert portfolio management with features like automatic rebalancing and fractional investing, we're making it easier for Indian investors to build global portfolios with confidence."

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The US Equities smallcases ecosystem will include existing smallcase managers expanding into global investing as well as new portfolio managers with expertise in US equities.

Investors who want to research and invest directly in individual US stocks and ETFs can continue to use Tickertape, a stock analysis and tools platform from the smallcase group.

Through a unified investment account, investors can invest in individual securities on Tickertape and professionally managed US equity portfolios on the smallcase app.

Bengaluru-based smallcase was launched in 2016 and provides investment products and platforms for the Indian capital markets industry.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 5:34 PM IST
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