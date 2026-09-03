Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
Subhash Garg had called new GDP series 'more representative', 'accurate': Amit Malviya shares March article

Subhash Garg had called new GDP series 'more representative', 'accurate': Amit Malviya shares March article

Amit Malviya said Garg had described the revised GDP series as more representative and accurate shortly after it was released in March, but was now calling the same methodology "fiddled".

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 9:17 PM IST
Subhash Garg had called new GDP series 'more representative', 'accurate': Amit Malviya shares March articleFormer finance secretary Subhash Garg

BJP's former IT cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday hit out at former finance secretary Subhash Garg for questioning India's latest GDP growth figures. He accused him of reversing his position on the new GDP series.

Malviya said Garg had described the revised GDP series as more representative and accurate shortly after it was released in March, but was now calling the same methodology "fiddled".

Advertisement

Subhash Chandra Garg’s latest attack on the new GDP series deserves a refresher.

On 5 March 2026, barely a week after the new GDP series was released, Garg published a piece in The Quint examining the very revision he now describes as “fiddled”.

And his verdict then was… pic.twitter.com/d72MI5BU66

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 3, 2026

Don't Miss: 'Methodology is very robust': Former statisticians back GDP base year revision

What Garg Said In March

Malviya referred to a piece Garg published in The Quint on March 5, barely a week after the new GDP series was released.

According to Malviya, Garg had then described the new series as "much more representative of current production and consumption in the country" and said it "can, therefore, be taken as more accurate."

Advertisement

Garg had also described the downward revision in nominal GDP as "very bad news, which the new GDP series has honestly communicated", Malviya said. "Today, he has completely inverted that assessment."

Must Read: ‘Painful to hear allegations of data jugglery’: MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg says every data is verifiable

The BJP leader argued that Garg was now using the old series' higher GDP figure as a benchmark while questioning the lower figure under the new series. "The numbers did not change. Garg's narrative did," he said.

"This is not a disagreement over methodology. It is an extraordinary reversal of position on the very same GDP revision within months," Malviya added.

He said the new series was considered "more accurate" and had "honestly communicated" bad news when it supported Garg's argument, but its methodology was now being described as "fiddled".

Advertisement

"This is less economic analysis and more motivated reasoning. We now know why he was likely ousted as Finance Secretary," Malviya said.

MoSPI reported on August 31 that India's economy grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, covering April to June.

Garg, however, argued that the economy had actually grown by 2.6%. He later changed that figure to over 5%. He attributed the difference to the downward revision in current-price GDP from ₹86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore, which he said had propped up the latest growth number.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more