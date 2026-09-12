BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory for September 12. Roads to avoid, diversions, alternatives

According to the advisory, motorists should expect more than 35 controlled roads and 22 diversion points. The traffic police has urged commuters to avoid routes leading towards and around the controlled areas and use alternative corridors wherever possible.

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Several major roads have been identified as routes to avoid, including Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, T-Point Road, Tees January Marg, Janpath, Satya Marg, Prithviraj Road, Firoz Shah Road, Ashoka Road, Hailey Road, Neela Gumbad, Panchsheel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Africa Avenue, Kautilya Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg, Kartavya Path, Purana Quila Road and Safdarjung Road, among others.

Traffic restrictions are also expected around key intersections and corridors including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road-Rahman Marg, Neela Gumbad and Mandi House.

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BRICS Summit 2026



TRAFFIC ADVISORY



📍 In view of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 09:30 hrs to 21:00 hrs.



•Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow… pic.twitter.com/GEnMwImyS9 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 11, 2026

For passengers travelling to and from the airport, the Delhi Traffic Police has strongly recommended using the Delhi Metro, particularly in view of the traffic regulations. Commuters can use Metro connectivity from major stations and interchange points to avoid delays caused by VIP movements.

ALSO READ: IGI flights continue during the BRICS Summit; these smaller aircraft, drones and flying schools face curbs

Those travelling through railway stations have also been advised to plan their journeys carefully. Alternate routes have been suggested for passengers heading towards New Delhi Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station, depending on their direction of travel.

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The advisory further states that public transport services will continue, although some diversions may be implemented during VIP movements. Roadside parking near controlled corridors will be restricted, while commuters have been asked to follow instructions issued by deployed traffic personnel.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the public to plan journeys in advance, avoid restricted roads, use public transport and follow real-time traffic instructions to ensure smooth movement and safety during the BRICS Summit.