BRICS Summit 2026: Third Southeast Asian country eyes BrahMos missile deal

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PM Modi also welcomed Vietnam’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a partner country. The meeting provided an opportunity for the leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and discuss the next steps in their relationship.

The two sides noted that bilateral ties were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the state visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to India in May 2026.

Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership.

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Le Minh Hung was received at the airport by Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol. Welcoming the Vietnamese Prime Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X, “India and Vietnam share an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation expanding across defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging areas. The two sides continue to work closely on multilateral cooperation.”