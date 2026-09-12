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BRICS Summit 2026: Third Southeast Asian country eyes BrahMos missile deal

BRICS Summit 2026: Third Southeast Asian country eyes BrahMos missile deal

BRICS Summit 2026: A third Southeast Asian country is now moving ahead with a BrahMos missile deal after Philippines and Indonesia.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 1:49 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Third Southeast Asian country eyes BrahMos missile dealPrime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung

BRICS Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vietnam Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on Saturday for a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2026. According to India Today sources, the BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam got a push from PM Modi.

With this, Vietnam would become the third Southeast Asian country to buy BrahMos after the Philippines and Indonesia.

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PM Modi also welcomed Vietnam’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a partner country. The meeting provided an opportunity for the leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and discuss the next steps in their relationship.

The two sides noted that bilateral ties were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the state visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to India in May 2026.

Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership.

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Le Minh Hung was received at the airport by Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol. Welcoming the Vietnamese Prime Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X, “India and Vietnam share an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation expanding across defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging areas. The two sides continue to work closely on multilateral cooperation.”

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 1:48 PM IST
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