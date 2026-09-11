BRICS Summit 2026: What to do in a medical emergency? Check metro, DTC bus, Ola-Uber rules for Sept 11-13

READ THIS: Delhi traffic alert: 35+ roads to face restrictions during BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13; check alternate routes here

BRICS 2026: What happens to emergency services?

Medical emergencies will be given priority during the BRICS traffic arrangements.

People requiring urgent medical assistance should immediately inform traffic personnel so that movement can be facilitated. The Delhi Traffic Police advisory also provides emergency contact numbers, including 112 and the Delhi Traffic Police helpline 1095.

For a planned hospital visit, commuters are advised to keep their route in mind and allow additional travel time. In case of a genuine emergency, people should inform the nearest traffic personnel to avoid delays.

🌍 BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | 11–13 SEPTEMBER

We know. Restrictions may cause some inconvenience.

We understand. Your journey matters.

🚦 Know the Controlled Areas, Diversions & Alternate Routes.

🔗 Traffic Advisory: [https://t.co/Io2guqQDVX]

❓ Have a doubt? Check our FAQs.

💬 Still… pic.twitter.com/afPhJLIU3J — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 10, 2026

Will Delhi Metro run during BRICS 2026?

Advertisement

Yes, commuters can use the Delhi Metro during September 11-13, and the Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to prefer the Metro wherever possible.

However, commuters should be prepared for possible restrictions at some stations. Entry and exit gates at particular stations may be temporarily restricted or regulated depending on security and traffic requirements.

Passengers should therefore check the latest Metro update before starting their journey, especially if travelling through areas affected by the BRICS security arrangements.

DON'T MISS: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airport activates Pier C at T3, plans dedicated immigration counters

Will DTC buses operate during BRICS Summit?

DTC and city buses will continue to operate, but services in affected areas may be changed.

Advertisement

According to the advisory, routes passing through restricted areas may be temporarily diverted, curtailed or regulated depending on traffic conditions and security requirements. Passengers should check the latest route information before travelling.

This means commuters should not assume that a bus will follow its regular route during the September 11-13 BRICS period.

Will taxis, auto, Ola and Uber work during BRICS 2026?

Autos, taxis and app-based cabs such as Ola and Uber will also operate, but their movement may be subject to controlled or restricted traffic arrangements.

In affected areas, vehicles may face restrictions on entry and exit. Pick-up and drop-off may be permitted only at designated or authorised points, depending on the location and prevailing traffic restrictions.

Passengers using cabs should therefore allow extra travel time and be prepared to walk to or from an approved pick-up or drop-off point if required.

ALSO READ: It's official: Xi Jinping will attend BRICS Summit in New Delhi

What should Delhi commuters do from September 11-13?

The BRICS traffic arrangements will remain in force from September 11 to September 13, 2026, with restrictions and diversions introduced to facilitate the movement of visiting dignitaries. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving and use public transport, particularly the Metro, wherever convenient.

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police's official advisory covers the September 11-13 BRICS Summit period and asks commuters to plan their journeys in advance