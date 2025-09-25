‘Bright future but have to figure out how to work together’: Energy Secy on what solutions US offered to India

When asked if the US, apart from its demands, is offering some kind of solution to India to wean off the cheaper Russian oil, Secretary for the US Department of Energy, Chris Wright, said that there is an ongoing dialogue about cooperation and future pathway between the countries.

“I met the Indian foreign minister (S Jaishankar) on the inauguration night and began a dialogue about cooperation and the future pathway between our countries. Trying to find peace in Ukraine is a sticky thing. We are both within the cabinet in the United States and with our allies, trying to find the most creative ways to bring this war to an end,” said Wright a press conference at the New York Foreign Press Centre during the United Nations General Assembly session.

Wright says US President Donald Trump “wants nothing more” than to bring about an end to the war. “I am all in on energy and trade cooperation with India. There's a bright future there, but somehow we have to figure out how to work together to put the maximum pressure to bring the war to an end,” said the secretary.

#WATCH | When asked about the solutions the US is offering to help India reduce its dependence on oil imports from Russia, Iran, Venezuela and if he will meet his Indian Counterpart, Secretary for the US Department of Energy, Chris Wright tells ANI, "I met the Indian foreign… pic.twitter.com/23yRZmcNFP — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

Something in the same vein was pointed out by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said the sanctions on India were too broad, and the US did not assist India in finding an alternative energy source, which has historically been the norm.

Bolton stated that India did not violate any sanctions rules, even though Washington disapproved of New Delhi's decision to continue purchasing Russian oil. He recalled how the US handled sanctions on Iran in 2018 by working with other countries, providing waivers, and helping them find alternative oil sources. He said a similar approach could have been taken with India but was not, calling it a missed opportunity that affected the Ukraine conflict and the broader challenge posed by the Russia-China axis.

Wright also called India an "awesome ally". He said the US is concerned about the flow of sanctioned Russian oil to countries including India, which helps fund the war in Ukraine. Wright emphasised that both countries want the war to end and that energy cooperation should continue to grow. He noted that India buys Russian oil because it is cheaper, but this trade supports Russia's military actions. He urged India to consider alternative suppliers and said the US and other nations have oil to offer.