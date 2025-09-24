'Don't want to punish India, but...': After Trump, US Energy Secy flags purchase of Russian oil

US Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday urged India to stop purchasing discounted Russian oil, saying New Delhi had alternatives available from other exporters. His remarks came a day after President Donald Trump described India and China as "primary funders" of the Ukraine war through their continued imports of Russian crude.

"There are lots of oil exporters in the world. India doesn't need to buy Russian oil. India buys Russian oil because it is cheaper. Nobody wants to buy Russian oil; they have to sell it at a discount," Wright said.

He added: "India has decided to make the trade-off to buy cheaper oil and look the other way, which is giving money to a guy who's murdering thousands of people every week. We wish India would work with us to buy (oil). You can buy oil from every nation on the earth, just not Russian oil. That's our position. America has oil to sell, so does everybody else. We don't want to punish India. We want to end the war, and we want to grow our relations with India."

On Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said, "China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil." He argued that Western energy imports from Moscow were prolonging the conflict. "Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products. Think of it, they’re funding the war against themselves," Trump said in his address to world leaders.

Trump also warned of stronger economic measures if Russia refused to negotiate. "In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the US is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly." He called on European nations to align with Washington. "They have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia, otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time," he said.

The Trump administration has already imposed an additional 25% tariff on India as a penalty for Russian oil imports, raising total duties to 50%-among the highest in the world. India described the move as "unjustified and unreasonable," stating it would take all measures necessary to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India remained a close US partner, but tariffs were part of measures aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.