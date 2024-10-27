'Bring change in 2026': Amit Shah targets cross-border infiltration in West Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that peace in West Bengal can only be ensured by stopping cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. Shah, addressing a public event at the Petrapole land port along the India-Bangladesh border, underscored that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to ending illegal immigration if it comes to power in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.

“Infiltration must stop to bring peace to Bengal,” Shah remarked, urging residents to usher in political change in 2026. Criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, he linked corruption issues and unchecked immigration to a lack of governance in the state.

Speaking on the significance of land ports, Shah said, “Land ports are critical for improving connectivity and trade relations between nations. However, when legal avenues for movement are restricted, illegal immigration takes over, which hampers peace.” He asserted that the BJP's administration would ensure that infiltration is curbed and law and order restored.

The Home Minister inaugurated a new passenger terminal building and cargo gate at the Petrapole port, emphasizing the port’s role in strengthening trade relations between India and Bangladesh. The Petrapole-Benapole route is a vital trade corridor, facilitating significant commerce between the two countries.

Shah’s remarks come amid the BJP’s ongoing efforts to consolidate support in West Bengal for the 2026 polls, positioning cross-border infiltration and national security as key electoral issues.