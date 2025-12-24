'Brutal crime with no excuse': Bangladesh govt assures support to lynched Hindu worker's family, 12 people arrested so far

The Bangladesh interim government has said it will take full responsibility for the family of a Hindu garment worker who was lynched by a mob over alleged blasphemy last week, as the killing continues to trigger protests and political unrest in the country.

Education adviser C R Abrar on Tuesday met the family of 25-year-old Dipu Das, who was beaten to death and set on fire by a mob on December 18 in Mymensingh.

“The state has taken the responsibilities of taking care of Dipu Das’ child, wife and parents,” Abrar said, describing the killing of the garment factory worker as a “brutal crime which has no excuse”.

Abrar said he met the bereaved family after holding talks with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who asked him to convey the government’s “profound sorrow and deepest condolences” to them.

According to newspaper reports, Das’ father Rabi Chandra Das urged authorities to ensure justice for his son’s murder while detailing the family’s condition during the meeting with the adviser.

Meanwhile, Yunus’s office reiterated that financial and welfare assistance would be extended to Das’ family and that relevant authorities would stay in close contact with them in the coming days.

So far, twelve people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Yunus’ press wing said, “allegations, rumours or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands”.

“The government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, noting that the authority to investigate alleged offences and ensure justice through due process rests solely with the state,” the statement added.

The lynching sparked widespread protests across Bangladesh, with factory workers, students and rights groups taking to the streets in Dhaka and other cities. India also expressed concern over the incident.

The killing coincided with the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the radical right-wing cultural group Inqilab Mancha, who died at a Singapore hospital six days after being shot by masked assailants in Dhaka.

Hadi had emerged as a prominent figure during the anti-government protests last year that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Following his death, Bangladesh witnessed renewed unrest, with mobs torching the offices of leading newspapers Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as two major cultural organisations — Chhayanot and the Udichi Shilpi Goshti — both founded in the 1960s.