'Brutal victim shaming...': Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss assault

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to INDIA bloc leaders, seeking their time to discuss the alleged assault by Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav. She wrote to NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

In the letter addressed to Pawar, Maliwal said she was assaulted by the PA of the Delhi Chief Minister at the latter's residence on 13 May. "Following this traumatic incident, I took the necessary step of filing a police complaint. Regrettably, instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party."

The AAP leader claimed that a smear campaign was organised in electronic and social media to undermine her reputation, character, and credibility. "Due to the lies spread against me, I have been receiving multiple rape and death threats," she said.

Maliwal said over the past one month, she encountered "first-hand the pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice". The brutal victim shaming and character assassination I have been subjected to, would discourage other women and girls from speaking up against abuse. I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue. I await your response for the same," her letters read.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

Last Saturday, Bibhav's judicial custody was extended till June 22. He was produced through video conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate, who extended the custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him on June 22.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

