'Budget 2024 didn't even allocate a single penny...': Rahul Gandhi on Agniveers in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, said in Lok Sabha on Monday that the Union Budget 2024 did not allocate any funds for Agniveer pensions. "Budget 2024 didn't even give a single penny for the pension of the Agniveers," Gandhi said.

He further mentioned that the INDIA bloc will ensure that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee is implemented.

"I guarantee on behalf of the INDIA bloc that we will give guaranteed legal MSP to farmers," said Gandhi while addressing the Lok Sabha on Union Budget 2024. “I expected that this budget will help the farmers & workers. But the sole aim of the budget is to strengthen the framework of monopoly businesses. In last 10 yrs, 70 incidents of paper leak were seen but our finance minister didn't utter a single word about it.”

The Agnipath scheme, started in 2022, recruits personnel for a short term in the armed forces to lower the average age of the services. The recruits are known as Agniveers.