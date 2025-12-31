Telcos' body clashes with Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai airport over RoW denial, higher charge claims

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised concerns with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), owned by the Adani Group. COAI alleges that NMIAL has denied Right of Way (RoW) permissions and imposed high charges for telecom infrastructure deployment at the airport, which began commercial operations on December 25.

COAI has called for DoT's intervention to ensure compliance with statutory frameworks and to prevent what it describes as monopolistic practices by NMIAL. The association claims that NMIAL is not complying with telecom regulations, while the airport operator maintains it is acting within industry standards.

Representing major telecom service providers including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Vodafone Idea, COAI said its members sought approvals to deploy their own networks and in-building solutions (IBS) to provide seamless 4G and 5G coverage at the airport. COAI claimed NMIAL declined to grant the necessary permissions, which it said impedes independent deployment of telecom infrastructure.

COAI further alleged that NMIAL has compelled operators to use its installed network at high charges. The association stated that NMIAL is seeking payments of about Rs 92 lakh per month per operator, amounting to nearly Rs 44.16 crore per annum for four operators. COAI argued these fees are significantly higher than those for independent network deployment and include components beyond what is allowed under the RoW Rules, which limit charges to administrative expenses and restoration costs.

COAI accused NMIAL of holding a VNO Cat-B licence for Access Services and said it has conferred upon itself exclusive RoW rights under the guise of being a neutral host. The association said such an arrangement is not permitted under the telecom regulatory framework, including the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the applicable authorisation conditions.

COAI requested DoT to examine and take appropriate action against NMIAL as a UL-VNO licensee for conferring exclusive RoW for building IBS, violating licence terms, and creating an impermissible monopolistic arrangement. The association also urged DoT to direct NMIAL to stop making misleading allegations against licensed telecom service providers regarding network coverage, stating that connectivity gaps result from NMIAL’s actions.

In response, Navi Mumbai International Airport said its decision to install advanced IBS infrastructure as a neutral host followed discussions with individual telecom service providers. NMIA stated it provided network access at rates aligned with industry standards and denied any refusal of RoW permissions. It added that it had communicated regularly and offered IBS services at such charges, to which the telecom providers have yet to respond.

NMIA explained that due to delays by other operators, it is currently providing complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi to passengers and reiterated its commitment to connectivity. The operator said it is following up with telecom providers to conclude discussions and welcomes mutual agreement on rates, rejecting any cartelisation.

The airport operator justified its approach by citing security and operational efficiency, stating that network management is best handled by the airport operator with relevant security clearance. NMIA also noted that areas such as baggage belts and utility buildings could be neglected by telecom providers focusing only on passenger-heavy areas, leading to inconvenience and inefficiency if left solely to them.