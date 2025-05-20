Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Buying property in Bengaluru? Reddit user says look for puddles, not floor plans

Buying property in Bengaluru? Reddit user says look for puddles, not floor plans

As waterlogged roads and stalled traffic paralyzed the city on Tuesday, frustrated users online called out notoriously flood-prone areas.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 20, 2025 2:27 PM IST
Buying property in Bengaluru? Reddit user says look for puddles, not floor plansThe India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, forecasting more heavy rain and thunderstorms through May 26.

In rain-soaked Bengaluru, a viral Reddit post is challenging how homebuyers judge real estate.

Forget brochures and builder promises—look for puddles. 

That’s the message flooding social media as pre-monsoon rains expose the cracks in Bengaluru’s urban planning. A viral Reddit post is striking a chord with residents: “Buying property in Bengaluru? Don’t just look for views and floor plans. Look for puddles. Look for drainage. Look for the truth. Rain doesn’t lie.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

As waterlogged roads and stalled traffic paralyzed the city on Tuesday, frustrated users online called out notoriously flood-prone areas. “Basically can rule out most of Bellandur, most of Sarjapur Road, Varthur, anything south of IIM Bangalore,” one comment read.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, forecasting more heavy rain and thunderstorms through May 26. On Tuesday alone, R R Nagar recorded 159 mm, Kengeri 144 mm, and Nayandahalli 123 mm of rain. The downpour shut down stretches of Electronic City and triggered widespread waterlogging from Hosur Road to Silk Board.

“This isn’t the Bengaluru we knew,” posted Reshma Nair on X after taking two hours to travel just 7 kilometers. Office-goers, school buses, and emergency vehicles were all caught in the gridlock.

Advertisement

With tech corridors between K R Puram and Silk Board submerged, several IT companies directed staff to work from home. Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan called for a citywide WFH advisory. South MP Tejasvi Surya blamed the Congress government, declaring: “Brand Bengaluru? Collapsing with every rain.”

The rain also turned deadly—a 35-year-old woman died when a wall at an IT firm collapsed after a six-hour downpour Sunday night.

Published on: May 20, 2025 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today