CAA notified: Delhi Police tightens security, paramilitary personnel conduct night patrols

CAA notified: Security has been tightened in many parts of Delhi, fearing protests, after the Citizenship Amendment Act was notified on Monday. Paramilitary personnel conducted night patrols and flag marches in the northeastern part of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, which have been the epicenter of turbulence in the past.

After the controversial CAA was notified on Monday, police in Delhi’s northeast identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there. An official told news agency PTI that the areas identified included Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey, confirming the development, said, “The safety of every person in Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility.”

The Delhi Police’s cyber unit is also monitoring social media platforms to prevent provocative posts and rumours. Another official said that the police has held nearly 30 meetings with peace committee members to ensure that people do not fall for rumours. Patrolling will be furthermore increased on Tuesday.

In southeast Delhi, paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march as local police conducted patrolling on bikes.

The CAA notification came days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates. With the bill, the Modi government aims to give Indian citizenship to persecuted, non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The CAA bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, which led to protests across the country, including months-long anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020 with Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh as epicentres. In early 2020, Delhi witnessed communal riots in its northeastern parts due to CAA in which 53 people were killed and over 500 were injured.



