CAA notified: How to apply for citizenship under the 2019 Act on online portal? Details here

The Indian government has announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), approved by Parliament in 2019. The act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

In order to apply for citizenship under CAA 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that applications will be submitted in a completely online mode on a dedicated web portal named Indian Citizenship Online. The applicant will have to submit an application for registration or naturalisation under section 6B in electronic form to the Empowered Committee through the District Level Committee as may be notified by the Centre.

Related Articles

HOW TO APPLY FOR CITIZENSHIP UNDER CAA?

1. On the Indian citizenship online portal, hit the “Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019” option.

2. Enter your mobile number and the CAPTCHA code, and proceed to the next page.

3. On the following page, enter your email ID, name, and the CAPTCHA code.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Check your email and mobile for an OTP (One Time Password). Enter the OTPs and verify them.

6. Re-enter the CAPTCHA code for additional verification.

7. Open the login window and enter your email ID or mobile number, along with the CAPTCHA code. Click on “Continue.”

8. You will receive another OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and re-enter the CAPTCHA code. Click on “Verify and Proceed.”

9. After successful verification, the option “Click Here to Initiate Fresh Application” will appear.

10. Answer questions about the applicant’s background, including pre-2014 residence, place of origin, and duration of stay.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER ONLINE APPLICATION?

The District Level Committee headed by the Designated Officer shall examine the validity of the applications filed under the act. The designated officer shall administer the oath of allegiance to the applicant after due verification of the documents.

Following this, the officer will sign the oath of allegiance and forward the same in electronic form along with confirmation regarding verification of documents to the Empowered Committee.

WHAT IF AN APPLICANT FAILS TO APPEAR IN PERSON FOR OATH OF ALLEGIANCE?

If an applicant is unable to appear in person to take the oath of allegiance despite giving many opportunities, the District Level Committee can forward the application in question to the Empowered Committee for considering a refusal.

DOCUMENTS NEEDED FOR APPLICATION ON CAA PORTAL

The list of required documents for application has been provided, which includes passports, birth certificates, and other identity documents issued by the governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan, among others. The documents must prove that the applicant entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

WHAT DO THOSE WITHOUT DOCUMENTS DO?

For those without necessary paperwork, the Centre can accept any valid or expired documents from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Certificates or residence permits issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or Foreigners Registration Officer in India are also valid.

Several states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Bihar, have previously passed resolutions against the Act. The approval of the CAA led to widespread protests in 2019 and 2020 due to concerns about exclusion and perceived legitimisation of migrants.

WILL CAA AFFECT RIGHTS OF INDIAN CITIZENS?

The government has assured that the Act does not affect the rights of Indian citizens. It also does not alter the legal process of acquiring Indian citizenship by any foreigner. The CAA excludes areas covered by the Sixth Schedule and the Inner Line Permit system, ensuring protection of the indigenous population of the Northeastern states.

Applicants should have been in India continuously for 12 months and provide the addresses of where they have stayed for the last 14 years.